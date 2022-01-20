O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,255 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Scientific Games by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Scientific Games by 53.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 46,405 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of SGMS opened at $58.67 on Thursday. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

