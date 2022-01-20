O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,909 CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CPI Card Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $196.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through through the following segments U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

