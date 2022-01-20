O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.
PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
