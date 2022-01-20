O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.