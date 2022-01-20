O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,963 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Exelon by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 241,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,227,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Exelon by 1,398.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

