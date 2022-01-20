O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

PH stock opened at $323.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.31.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

