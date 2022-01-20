O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,011 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 52,621 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,045,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $97.42 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

