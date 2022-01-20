Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $34.00. The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 184543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,903 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

