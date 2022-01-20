Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 865,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $129,108.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 24.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 114.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 325,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 173,903 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 68,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of OCSL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,272. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.79%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

