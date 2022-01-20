Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.92

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 6.92 and last traded at 7.02, with a volume of 61216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 7.41.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 19.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is 13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

