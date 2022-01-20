Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.60

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 524436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a market cap of $512.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $101.11 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 99.13% and a return on equity of 78.07%.

About Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

