Offshift Price Up 40% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00049867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded 40% higher against the dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $96.75 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00096499 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,192.56 or 0.99960854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00029708 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.38 or 0.00595647 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

