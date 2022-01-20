OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

