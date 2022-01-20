Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 81,924 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

