On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 320 ($4.37) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.18) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, On the Beach Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 428.33 ($5.84).

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 288.50 ($3.94) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £478.30 million and a P/E ratio of -15.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 254.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 310.29. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 198.40 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 517 ($7.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

