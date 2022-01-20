OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

IHG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,996. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

