OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up approximately 0.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,374,000 after purchasing an additional 394,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 421,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,445,000 after purchasing an additional 320,657 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ASND. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

NASDAQ ASND traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $117.17. 1,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,194. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.16. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

