OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 30,310 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 12.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Amcor by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 526,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 59.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

AMCR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 54,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,925. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.