OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 557 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 557 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $46.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,748.60. 24,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,880.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,804.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,797.28 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

