OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,189 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.40. 9,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.