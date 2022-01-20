OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $567.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $605.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

