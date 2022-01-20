OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after purchasing an additional 252,213 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,854,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.82. 13,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,086. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

