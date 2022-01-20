OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.34.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.86. 661,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,491,182. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $362.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

