OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after acquiring an additional 901,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,427. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $60.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

