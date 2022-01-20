OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,675,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,086. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

