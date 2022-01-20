OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 48,347.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,787 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.46. The stock had a trading volume of 42,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.41 and a 200-day moving average of $321.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.29 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.74.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.