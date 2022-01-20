OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,553 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after buying an additional 2,998,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 328,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 260,620 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,169. uniQure has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $872.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.