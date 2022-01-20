OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,717 John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,656,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 49,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $56.55. 20,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,215. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $59.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49.

