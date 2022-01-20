OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,288 Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of YNDX traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,316. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.58. Yandex has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

