OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,535 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,801,758. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $309.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $73.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

