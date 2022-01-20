OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

OPGN stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.83.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 91,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 125,309 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OpGen by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

