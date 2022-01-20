Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.75. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $155.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

