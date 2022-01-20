OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 683,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,332,000 after acquiring an additional 150,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.91.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $207.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

