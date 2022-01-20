OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

ANSS opened at $337.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.32. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.