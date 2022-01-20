OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

