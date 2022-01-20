OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $665,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Edison International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after purchasing an additional 847,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 1,442.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

