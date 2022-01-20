OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 224 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,161 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.79.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $234.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.15 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

