Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,169,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 4,298,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,522.0 days.
MXCHF stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.
About Orbia Advance
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.