Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,169,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 4,298,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,522.0 days.

MXCHF stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

