Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.45

Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 20324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

