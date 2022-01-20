Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $279.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

