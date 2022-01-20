Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $720.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of DOGEF traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $205.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average is $139.00.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

