OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 545.83 ($7.45).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.64) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.77) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.80) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.77) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

LON OSB traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 576 ($7.86). 619,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,646. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 582.50 ($7.95). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 527.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 502.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

