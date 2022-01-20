Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on OR. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,701.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266,876 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 212,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 80,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

