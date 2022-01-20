Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Purchases 15,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$59,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,530,115.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.96 per share, with a total value of C$118,773.00.

On Friday, October 29th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$13,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,550.00.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$4.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.50. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.33 and a 12 month high of C$4.12.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

