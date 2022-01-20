Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 2206812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

Specifically, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,530,115. Also, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$535,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,516. Insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,023 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. National Bankshares raised their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.50.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

