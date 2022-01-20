Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $18,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,425 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS opened at $83.10 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.