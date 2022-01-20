OWNDATA (OWN) Market Capitalization Tops $349,587.01

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $349,587.01 and $2.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.07 or 0.00339748 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007970 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001206 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $534.82 or 0.01270063 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

