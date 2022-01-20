Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($37.52) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($34.79) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,220 ($30.29) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,420.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,423.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,700 ($23.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,830 ($38.61). The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

