Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.66

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 30894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZON. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 59.9% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,742,000 after buying an additional 1,104,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after buying an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. Rex Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at $54,430,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at $36,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 80.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,580,000 after buying an additional 611,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

