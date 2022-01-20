Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.66

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 30894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.
Several research analysts have weighed in on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZON. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 59.9% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,742,000 after buying an additional 1,104,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after buying an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. Rex Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at $54,430,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at $36,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 80.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,580,000 after buying an additional 611,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
