P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $68.14

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.14, but opened at $72.49. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 94 shares.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $831.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 338,402 shares during the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

