Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 15,499 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSFD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the third quarter worth about $790,000.

